MANILA -- For the first time, Vicki Belo opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

Speaking with broadcaster Korina Sanchez on "Korina Interviews," the beauty doctor to the stars said she was told back then that she only had two years to live.

"This is the first time I’m going to discuss it and only because I trust you and I think it's over," she told Sanchez. "I had cancer in 2016 and I was diagnosed with third stage cancer of the breast."

"I was diagnosed, I think, January of the year. And then I went to Europe and I was told by them there that I was going to die. [They said] 'Don't bother to have chemo. Just fix your affairs, you're dead in two years,'" she continued.

"I went to New York and they wouldn't give me anything. I said, 'So what are my chances?' They were very quiet. [They said] 'We'll try our best.'"

Belo went on to share some of the things that happened in her cancer journey, such as being "completely bald" during her daughter Cristalle's wedding, and her mom's passing while she was undergoing chemotherapy.

She also shared how worrying about her condition made her announce in an interview that she and her husband, Hayden Kho, already have a child.

"So they asked me a question, 'What are your plans for the future?' If you have cancer kasi, wala kang plans, you just want to get well... I couldn't answer. So I said, 'Do you know Hayden and I have a baby?' And Scarlet was one [year old]. And they go, 'What?'" she said.

"I didn't know what to say, di ba? Gusto ko 'yung attention mawala sa akin... That's why na-announce," she added. "We weren't planning to say anything. If people found out, they found out."

"But what's this announcement? I mean who are we? We're just doctors. Then I had to call Hayden to apologize because I didn't clear it with him."

When asked by Sanchez how she was able to overcome all her struggles without being noticed by the public, Belo replied: "Prayers, family, love, support. And you know, the number one secret is Scarlet."

"Kasi I look at her and I want to be with her. I don't want to leave her naman so young," she said of her daughter, now 7 years old, as she started crying. "Basta I kept praying, 'Lord, please give me time.'"

