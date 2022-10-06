Handout

MANILA -- ABS-CBN is bringing more of its lifestyle programs to cable channels in Asia through a new content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

"Beached," a travel show hosted by Marc Nelson and Maggie Wilson, will be aired on Discovery Asia starting October 27.

"The Crawl," which features local restaurateurs and celebrities, and Sandy Daza's "Foodprints" will premiere on Asian Food Network on November 9 and December 14, respectively.

Aside from linear broadcast, the three shows will also be available on the streaming platform Discovery+ on iOS and Android devices.

Filipino viewers can also watch the three programs on Metro Channel, Cignal, and GSAT.

