MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

DETROIT-STYLE PEPPERONI BY CORNER PIZZA

Handout

Corner Pizza has released its take on Detroit-style pizza with its distinctive rectangular, thick crust baked with edge-to-edge cheese, tomato sauce, and toppings.

Its new offering includes 50 pepperoni slices with a crispy cheesy crusted edge, a double layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and rich tomato sauce.

Corner Pizza's Detroit-style Pepperoni Pizza is priced at P599. Those who order until October 17 get to have free four pieces Parmesan-crusted garlic bread with salsa.

Launched in the Philippines during the pandemic, Corner Pizza aims to maximize the delivery service and products of Kenny Rogers Roasters.

It offers square-shaped pizzas that are bigger by square inch than their 12-inch round counterparts.

Orders can be made by calling 8-555-9000 or visiting Corner Pizza's website.

FOODPANDA OFFERS DINE-IN FEATURE

Foodpanda recently rolled out its dine-in feature in Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao, allowing users to enjoy a sit-down meal with discounts of up to 40%.

Some of the partner establishments include Chili's and Motorino in Metro Manila, Harbour City and Casa Verde in Cebu, and Koi Cafe by Malagos Garden Resort and BBQ Nation in Davao.

Meanwhile, Foodpanda also has its Pandapro subscription, which has perks such as free delivery on first five orders each month, extra 5% off on pick-up orders, and 10% off on shops, among others.

GRAB EXPANDS FOOD DELIVERY SERVICE

Grab Philippines is now offering its food delivery service to more cities and municipalities in Bulacan (Meycauayan, Marilao, Bocaue, Malolos, Baliuag, San Ildefonso, San Miguel, and Pulilan), Cavite (Tagaytay, Maragondon, Amadeo, and Gen Emilio Aguinaldo), and Laguna (San Pablo, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Sinoloan, Mabitac, Famy, Pakil, Pangil, Paete, and Magdalena).

New GrabFood users in the said areas can enjoy free delivery and P20 off when they use the promo code TRYGRABFOOD.

JOLLIBEE OFFERS HONEY BEEF RICE NATIONWIDE

Handout

Jollibee said customers nationwide can now order its new Honey Beef Rice. The dish includes beef slices glazed with sweet soy sauce topped on a bed of rice.

It is priced at P149 for a solo order and P169 as part of a value meal, and can also be enjoyed as a Family Pan for sharing among six and eight persons.

The Honey Beef Rice is available for drive-thru, takeout, and delivery on Jollibee's app, website and hotline, as well as on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

NESPRESSO LAUNCHES REVIVING ORIGINS RANGE

Handout

Nespresso recently launched its Reviving Origins range to help restore coffee production impacted by adversities such as conflict, economic hardship, and environmental disasters.

Since its launch in 2019, the Reviving Origins program has made some coffee from areas of Zimbabwe, Uganda, Colombia, and Democratic Republic of Congo, available as seasonal blends to Nespresso coffee drinkers.

Available in Nespresso Philippines' boutiques, pop-up, and online stores is the Cafecito de Cuba, the first Cuban blend under the Reviving Origins program. Produced from 100% pure Arabica, it is an intense roasted coffee that boasts powerful and delightfully smoky notes of wood and tobacco leaves.

ROBINSONS MAGNOLIA HAS PARK & DINE SERVICE

Handout

Robinsons Magnolia is offering a Park & Dine service, allowing customers to enjoy food from the mall's 60 restaurants in the comforts of their vehicle.

Those who park their car at the designated al fresco spots of Robinsons Magnolia can order and pay through Robbie & Rosie (0921-4992958).

Each of the 10 reserved parking bays comes with markers so each car is at a safe distance from the other. Guards and staff are also fully vaccinated and wear face masks and face shields. Trays and tap tables are also cleaned and sanitized after each use.

Participating restaurants include Cibo, Botejyu, Bon Chon, Conti's, Crisostomo's, Ippudo, Hap Chan, Gong Cha, Max's, Mesa, Krispy Kreme, Mary Grace, Kee Wah Bakery, Pancake House, Pepper Lunch, Ossu, Pho Hoa, Starbucks, Yabu, Sans Rival, Mary Grace, Ramen Nagi, Sumosam, Potato Corner, Le Petit Bizu, Cafe Breton, Bad Bowl, Paper Moon, and UCC Park Cafe, among others.

SAMSAM CHIKIN BY MAKERS OF SARIWON

Handout

Happyfoods Group of Restaurants together with award-winning Korean restaurateur Sung Rah, the makers of Sariwon Korean Barbecue, Soban K-Town Grill, and Sibyullee Unlimited Korean BBQ, recently introduced a new Korean Fried Chicken brand.

Samsam Chikin offers big fried chicken pieces in five flavors, each featuring imported Korean ingredients. Flavors include Honey Butter, Gochujang, Soy Garlic, Yangnyeom, and Honey Soy.

Prices are at P300 for a medium order of fried chicken, with large and extra large options also available at P453 and P570, respectively.

Customers can also enjoy rice meals with their Samsam Chikin, or enjoy the fried chicken as poppers as a kid-friendly option.

Samsam Chikin can be ordered on its website and through Viber at (0968) 606-1370, as well as via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

SHAKE SHACK'S KOREAN-INSPIRED SANDWICH

Handout

Shake Shack is offering its Korean-inspired offerings to stores in Manila for a limited time.

The Gochujang Chick’n (P275) features a gochujang-glazed crispy chicken breast topped with toasted sesame seeds that sits over a white kimchi slaw.

There is also the Gochujang Chick’n Bites (P215 for 6 pieces, P265 for 10 pieces) or crispy, whole white meat chicken bites, and the Gochujang Fries (P205) or crispy crinkle cut fries, both served with spicy-sweet Gochujang mayo sauce.

These can be paired with the Black Sugar Shake (P210), or toasty caramel black sugar hand spun with vanilla frozen custard topped with whipped cream and black sugar syrup.

Shake Shack is available for delivery via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

VIDEO COOKING TUTORIALS FEATURE TOP PH CHEFS

Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. (APC) has collaborated with the country's top chefs to teach Filipinos how to prepare restaurant-style dishes at home.

The initiative is part of APC's "How to Cook by Cookmunity" campaign," which features weekly recipe tutorial videos.

Participating chefs include Rob Pengson, Sau del Rosario, Noel Agra, Nathan Uy, and JM Sunglao.

The videos are available on Cookmunity by Ajinomoto's website and Facebook page.