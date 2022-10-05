2 PH resorts voted among best in the world

Photo from Shangri-La Boracay's Facebook page

MANILA -- Two resorts in the Philippines have been voted among the best in the world in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards for 2022.

Shangri-La Boracay ranked 27th in the 50 Best Resorts in the World list, while El Nido Resorts in Pangulasian Island, Palawan placed 40th.

Naturally, both properties were also among the Top 20 Resorts in Asia: the former made it to the 5th spot, while the latter made it to 8th place.

Also part of the regional list is Shangri-La's Mactan Resort and Spa in Cebu at number 20.

In a Facebook post, Shangri-La Boracay said it is thankful for its latest recognition. "We are endlessly grateful for your continued support and trust, and this recognition will push us harder," it said.

Boracay made it to the number 1 spot in the Top Islands in Asia list of Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, with Palawan at 8th place.

The Philippines was also recognized as the 10th friendliest country in the world, and the 30th in the Top Countries in the World list, by Conde Nast Traveler readers.

