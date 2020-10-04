QC eats: 6 nostalgic food joints still open for dine-in and takeout

MANILA -- Restaurants and neighborhood bars have been hit really hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been heartbreaking to read announcements of well-loved establishments like The Chocolate Kiss Café, Route 196, Today x Future and other favorite hangouts permanently closing their doors.

Now that restrictions on dining out have been eased this extended GCQ, some people might be interested to revisit their favorite restaurants still standing that have reopened for business.

Here’s a look at a few of the oldest and most enduring establishments in Quezon City that are currently open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery that you can support.

Ma Mon Luk (1920)

Ma Mon Luk's mami. Photo from Ma Mon Luk's website

Known as the place where mami originated in the country, Ma Mon Luk traces its beginnings to a Chinese immigrant back in 1920 who popularized mami (a noodle soup) and siopao (a steamed bun).

Though the businessman started peddling versions of the soup in Binondo and set up a small shop there, the restaurant expanded into other areas including a main branch next to his family home in Quezon City.

To this day, you can still visit the humble resto along Quezon Boulevard corner Banawe Street established in 1948 for their classic old-time favorite comfort dishes like siopao, mami and siomai. With its century-old history, this restaurant is a testament to a different era. The whole look and vibe of the restaurant feels like the yesteryears, with all the newspaper clippings on the wall, vintage photos and memorabilia.

Ma Mon Luk is currently open for dine-in, takeout and delivery from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. You can also get pickup or get delivery through Grab or Lalamove pabili services. Contact number: (02) 87123560.

Kamuning Bakery Café (1939)

Kamuning Bakery Cafe. Kara Santos

Kamuning Bakery is one of the oldest authentic pugon or wood-fire oven bakeries in Metro Manila and the oldest bakery to open in Quezon City. Established in 1939 by founder Leticia Bonifacio Javier, the family-run bakery was revived by writer Wilson Lee Flores, who restored it in March 2015.

This homey 81-year old bakeshop offers bread, cakes, and old-style Filipino biscuits done the good old-fashioned way. It’s a legacy that has remained open throughout numerous crises like World War II, a neighbor’s fire in 2018, typhoons, previous economic recessions and currently this global pandemic where the Philippines is facing the world’s longest lockdown.

Kamuning Bakery Cafe. Kara Santos

Bestsellers include their pan de suelo, pan de sal, strawberry cheesecake, egg pie, brazo de mercedes, foccacia sticks and breads, ensaymada, biscocho, pianono, pan de España, pan de coco, cinnamon rolls, pan de Rizal, laburita, and pan de ciosa. They also sell whole cakes and party trays for special occasion, as well as kesong puti, fresh carabao’s milk and other dairy products supplied by Nueva Ecija farmers.

Kamuning Bakery is open daily including weekends and holidays for your bakery needs. They welcome walk-in buyers and online customers who can order by calling, Viber or text. Contact number: 77571120, 83717058, 79199105.

Rodic’s Diner (1949)

Rodic's Diner. Kara Santos

Rodic’s Diner holds a special place in the hearts of anyone who studied in UP Diliman, as well as QC residents and employees who frequent the area. Established in 1949 under the former name Lola Adang, this humble tapsihan has dished out breakfast favorites like tapsilog, BBQsilog, and Baconsilog for generations. Originally located in a stall in the UP Shopping Center before it burned down, the tapsilog joint now has several branches all over Quezon City including one near Philcoa, one along Maginhawa and another branch in UP Town Center. They also have a branch inside UP Diliman across the Bahay ng Alumni, with an outdoor waiting area, which has become a popular spot among bikers getting takeout.

Rodic’s Diner is open daily for dine-in, pickup, takeout and delivery from several branches. Contact number: (02) 9217361. You can find also them on food delivery apps like GrabFood.

Little Quiapo (1949)

Little Quiapo. Kara Santos

Originally a small food stall put up by a sorbetero (ice cream vendor) inside the University of the Philippines in 1949, Little Quiapo is an enduring restaurant known for serving the best halo-halo and palabok in town. I always thought this resto originated in Quiapo, but the name is actually just a reference to the bustling Quiapo area. It originally catered to students and residents and came to be known as one of the go-to places of grandparents and parents for reasonably priced, delicious food and a cool spot to go for dates and family get-togethers back in the day.

The 71-year old restaurant eventually found its way to a bigger location in Quezon City along Malakas Street at the back of SSS in East Avenue. Aside from their bestselling halo-halo and palabok, they also serve other Filipino rice meals and family favorites like kare-kare, boneless chicken and shrimp gambas.

Little Quiapo reopened for dine-in last September 4. They’re currently open for dine in 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the GCQ. They’re also open for takeout and delivery. Store hours for pick-up/walk-in: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Delivery from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact numbers: 89214070 / 89291660/ 09177061053

Trellis (1980)

Trellis. Photo by Kara Santos

Trellis has long been an institution among those who live, work, or studied in the Diliman area. This no-frills restaurant has been serving home-cooked affordable dishes from scratch, including family recipes passed on from several generations since 1980. Before Dencio’s or Gerry’s Grill, Trellis was the original go-to place for authentic sisig.

Established in 1980, this 40-year old restaurant continues to sit quietly on the corner of Matalino Street and Kalayaan, dishing out the same meals like sisig, pork barbecue, lechon kawali, and tokwa’t baboy along with ice-cold beer. Trellis’ interiors are very homey and filled with plants and ponds. The restaurant has become a bit run-down over the years, but it’s always a favorite among families and locals who used to go there for special celebrations when there weren’t a lot of other options to eat in the area.

Trellis reopened its dine-in services starting September 2. They are currently open from Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last order at 8:30 p.m). Alcoholic beverages will be available between 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. only. For take-out orders and deliveries, contact 8924-1057, Sun: 0933-6450910 or TM: 0935-4935437.

Bellini’s Italian Restaurant (1999)

Bellini's Italian Restaurant. Kara Santos

Since it opened in July 1999, Bellini’s has become one of the institutions in Cubao eXpo (formerly Marikina Shoe Expo), an artistic enclave in Quezon City. The whole community of Cubao X feels like a time capsule, housing an eclectic community of vintage clothing shops, indie art galleries, old memorabilia shops, and other antique and retro finds. This 21-year old restaurant offers a glimpse of Italy in the metro with its classic Italian ambiance, hand-painted walls, and ceilings showcasing Italian scenes.

Bellini’s is known for its al dente pasta and Italian thin crust pizza with a simple tomato and mozzarella base. In its early days, it was considered a well-kept secret and one of the original dining places in Cubao for special occasions when there weren’t a lot of malls and other restos in the area. Iconic scenes from the Filipino movies “One More Chance” (2007) and sequel “A Second Chance” (2015) with Poppy and Basha were filmed in this restaurant.

Bellini's Italian Restaurant. Kara Santos

Bellini’s is currently open for dine-in, takeout & delivery. For inquiries and orders, please message them on Facebook or contact them via Viber 09173168765.

A version of this article was first published on the author’s blog.