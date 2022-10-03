MANILA — The Philippines' bet in Manhunt International 2022 settled for a runner-up finish during the coronation night in Manila.

Joshua De Sequera finished first runner-up last Saturday with Lochlan “Lochie” Carey of Australia winning the title.

De Sequera also bagged the Best Commercial Model, AQ Prime Streaming King, and Mr. Blackwater Sports awards.

In an Instagram post, De Sequera said he is still proud of his run in the competition.

"I don't know where to start. The past weeks have been brutal mentally and physically. From tiring rehearsals and sleepless nights to endless back and foot pains, I'm proud to say that WE made it!" De Sequera said.

"About 10 days ago I walked into this competition not knowing what to expect. Now I walk out with a handful of lessons and memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Not to mention 33 new brothers from around the world," he added.

He thanked God and all of his loved ones for their support: "There are so many people I want to thank but I don't think it would fit in this caption but to everyone who supported or doubted me since day 1 I hope I made you proud. We almost got it but God has other plans."

"Before I end this long post I just want to say this. I was 250 pounds, broke, and had no clue where my life is going a few months ago. Sometimes you reach a phase like that where everything isn't going your way. Just power through all the doubt, negativity, and circumstances that hinder the process of your growth," he said.

"Anything is possible (I know that's an overused statement) but it's true. Never stop giving up on that dream because if you keep waiting for a miracle to happen that dream will give up on you."

So far, the Philippines has one Manhunt International winner after June Macasaet won the title in 2012.

