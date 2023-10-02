(Left to right) Alexie Nethercott, Renz Reyes, and Liliana Manahan are among the featured brands and designers at PHx Station. Handout

MANILA -- Rising Filipino brands and designers are set to gather at a pop-up fashion event in Makati this month.

PHx Station was introduced by the PHx Fashion Group led by contemporary fashion designers Esme Palaganas and Seph Bagasao, with the support of Art Fair Philippines co-founder Trickie Lopa.

It aims to complement the group's PHx Fashion Conference, which helps prepare fledgling Filipino brands for the global market.

"We hope it will be the point of arrival for those who will join our conference this year. We thought of the name 'station' because it embodies both a departure point and an arrival point," said Lopa during a recent media briefing.

PHx Station will be held from October 20 to January 2024 as a pop-up at Greenbelt 5 mall in Makati City, with three batches of 8-10 brands and designers.

Among the confirmed participants are Alexie Nethercott, Aire, Apara, Bagasáo, HaMu, Idyllic Summers, Jerome Lorico, Jill Lao, Jude Macasinag, Kelvin Morales, Le Ngok, Liliana Manahan, Neil Felipp, Nicolo, Novel, Randolf, and Renz Reyes.

PHx Fashion Group has also partnered with fashion schools De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, iAcademy, and SoFA for the event, with select students to be given the opportunity to present their collections.

Meanwhile, the PHx Fashion Conference will be held from November 17 to 19 at Ayala Museum in Makati City.

The event will bring together experts from the industry to discuss the creative and business aspects of fashion. More details are available on the social media pages of PHx Fashion Conference.