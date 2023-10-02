ABS-CBN Reporter Michael Delizo

MANILA – ABS-CBN News reporter Michael Delizo on Monday won as the Best Media Advocate for Statistics at the Philippine Statistics Authority’s 34th NSM Media Awards.

The agency recognized Delizo’s report on the rising number of teenage pregnancies in the Philippines, which aired on TV Patrol in February, among other statistics-backed stories.

According to PSA, the recognition was given to a media practitioner whose story made a significant impact that influenced lawmakers or had a catalyst effect on people.

The trophy was handed during the opening ceremony of this year’s National Statistics Month at The Manila Hotel.

In 2018, Delizo also received the Statistical Media Award for Television and Radio from PSA for his news feature that looked at how men and women fare in various aspects of life and identifies areas where the Philippines still needs to bridge the gaps.

From his stint as a DZMM Radyo Patrol reporter since 2016, Delizo is currently one of the mainstay reporters of "Patrol ng Pilipino", ABS-CBN News's mobile journalism platform.