Lea Salonga's concert to be shown in US as part of 'Broadway's Best' lineup

The 2019 concert of Lea Salonga at the Sydney Opera House in Australia will be shown in the United States this November as part of the "Broadway's Best" lineup of PBS.

The Broadway icon made the announcement in a Twitter post on Friday as she shared an article from the American entertainment news website Deadline.

"Yes, folks, this is happening!" she wrote. "My concert at the Sydney Opera House was filmed, and will be broadcast on PBS this November. Huzzah!"

"And that's Gerard Salonga conducting!" she added, referring to her brother. "Double huzzah!"

Deadline noted that "Broadway's Best" will serve as the world premiere of Salonga's concert, where the Tony Award winner performed her signature songs from "Miss Saigon," "Les Misérables," "Aladdin," and "Mulan."

The program will run on PBS on all Fridays of November at 9 p.m. (US time), kicking off with the 2011 taping of "One Man, Two Guvnors" featuring James Corden.

This will be followed by "Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles" on November 13 and Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" on November 20, with "Lea Salonga in Concert" closing out the series on November 27.

Salonga has rescheduled her North American tour to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The "Voice of the Philippines" coach has since been busy with virtual gigs during the quarantine, such as her Facebook live concert that raised P1 million in just one hour for vulnerable sectors amid the COVID-19 crisis.

She also joined the likes of Meryl Streep, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in an online concert and fundraiser last April.

The show honored Stephen Sondheim, considered one of the most important figures of 20th-century musical theater. His works as a composer and lyricist include "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Into the Woods," and "West Side Story."