ABS-CBN, Francine Diaz, Ivana Alawi win in TikTok Awards PH 2023

Photos from Reyma Deveza and Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — ABS-CBN and its talents were among the winners in the recently concluded TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

ABS-CBN bagged the Breakthrough Entertainment Partner of the Year beating GMA Network and Netflix Philippines.

"Hindi namin ine-expect but, wow, Breakthrough Entertainment (Partner) awardee. We're really, really grateful for this recognition. First and foremost, we would like to thank TikTok Philippines," Krishka Ramos, Social Media Content Publishing Head of ABS-CBN Corporation, said.

"The platform really gave us an opportunity to reach new viewers, new audience, and not just here in the Philippines but across the globe. That's one of our goals in ABS-CBN, to inspire, motivate, and really entertain our Kapamilyas wherever they are. Sa mga Kapamilya namin, even to our non-Kapamilya viewers who continue to watch our content, comment on our videos, this is your win as much as it is ours," she added.

"Fractured" star Francine Diaz took home the Celebrity Creator of the Year, while "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" newcomer Ivana Alawi won the TikTok Shop Creator of the Year.

Pharmacist Arshie Larga won the top prize TikTok Creator of the Year, while P-pop boy group SB19 won the Song of the Year trophy.

Here is the full list of winners for the TikTok Philippines Awards 2023:

TikTok Creator of the Year: Arshie Larga

Popular Creator of the Year: Carlyn Ocampo

Song of the Year: Gento by SB19

Rising Star of the Year: Miss Deliciousness

Celebrity Creator of the Year: Francine Diaz

Livestreamer of the Year: Viy Cortez

TikTok Shop Creator of the Year: Ivana Alawi

TikTok Shop Brand Creator of the Year: Krizel Yuson

Effects House Creator of the Year: Andie Rabino

Comedy Creator of the Year: Spencer Serafica

Dance Creator of the Year: Niana Guerrero

News Publisher of the Year: News5

Breakthrough Entertainment Partner of the Year: ABS-CBN

Entertainment Creator of the Year: Jezreel Ely

Sports Creator of the Year: Bianca Bustamante

Gaming Creator of the Year: Archer Perez

Fashion Creator of the Year: Jeanette Ong

Educator of the Year: Chinkee Tan

Beauty Creator of the Year: Teree Daisuke

Foodie Creator of the Year: Abi Marquez