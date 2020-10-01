Gerald Anderson finally opens his Zambales resort

MANILA – Gerald Anderson’s private resort in Zambales is now ready to welcome guests.

The actor announced its opening through Instagram on Wednesday where he posted magnificent shots of the Hayati Private Resort., which is located in Botolan, Zambales and boasts of a perfect spot to view breathtaking sunsets.

“We are now ready for you!! Please follow @hayatiprivateresort for more details and experience the best sunset in the world,” he wrote in the caption.

Aside from Anderson, actress Julia Barretto also promoted the same property on her Instagram Stories.

The two recently made headlines after former ABS-CBN broadcaster Jay Sonza posted that the actress is pregnant with Anderson's child on his Facebook page last September 21.

Barretto and Anderson have already belied the rumor, with the actress even taking a legal step against Sonza by going to the National Bureau of Investigation to file a cybercrime complaint.

"I am pursuing this case because the statements made by Mr. Sonza are untrue and irresponsible. The widespread reposting of the news based on his post caused distress to me and my family. I don't want to take this matter lightly. Mr. Sonza, and all those who publish these reckless and baseless posts, must be held accountable for their actions so that they think twice before claiming things as fact,” she said.

Meanwhile, prior to the opening of his resort, Anderson already gave his followers a glimpse of his property in Zambales.

Since June, he has been generously posting photos of his resort on Instagram updating his followers on its construction.

Last September 6. Anderson did a quick tour of the Hayati Private Resort showing off its pool area, beach chairs, an open kubo, A-frame houses and a glass house.

The property also has a bar and dining area, comfortable sofas, a public comfort room/shower area, and an open-air gym already with fitness equipment.

At that time, Anderson said his resort was “almost” ready to open.