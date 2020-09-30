Shopping shorts: Affordable makeup, 'new normal' finds, sari-sari store caravan

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AFFORDABLE MAKEUP FROM BOBBIE COSMETICS

Handout

Bobbie Cosmetics is offering a wide range of chic and affordable items, which are ideal for quick makeup sessions and discovering ways to look even more beautiful during the quarantine.

Among these are the Contour and Strobe Palette (P399), Retractable Eyebrow Pencil (P165) and Stippling Brush (P275).

In a statement, Bobbie Cosmetics said makeup can be good for one's mental health as it can be an expression of self-love, a break from the daily routine, and a liberating experience amid the pandemic.

For more details, visit the brand's Instagram page.

KOJIESAN LAUNCHES NEW FORMULATION

Handout

In line with its new campaign "Command Beauty," Kojiesan recently unveiled its latest kojic acid skin lightening innovation, Zero Pigment Light.

The new formulation promises to zero in on dark spots, age spots, scars, melasma, and hyperpigmentation and has been infused into the brand's Classic and HydroMoist soaps.

Kojiesan's products are available at supermarkets and drugstores nationwide, as well as on the brand's pages on Lazada and Beauty MNL.

'LOCALLY SOURCED' FAIR RETURNS FOR HOLIDAYS

Handout

Robinsons Malls' "Locally Sourced" fair is back to bring early Christmas cheer, bringing gardening goodies, fresh produce, food and gifts, and specialty items.



In partnership with Department of Agriculture, Kadiwa, Bureau of Plant Industries, and RestoPH, the shopping event also offers plants and pots for Christmas decor, home fragrances and essential oils, work-from-home essentials, steamy rice cakes and local desserts, and fruit and vegetable hampers, all set amid holiday lights and poinsettia.

The holiday edition of "Locally Sourced" kicked off at Robinsons Galleria last September 24 to 26, and will return from October 1 to 3.

The fair will also be mounted at Robinsons Place Manila (October 9 to 11 and 16 to 18) and Robinsons Metro East (October 23 to 25 and 29 to 31).

More details are available on the Facebook and Instagram pages of Robinsons Malls.

JACINTO & LIRIO INTRODUCES 'NEW NORMAL' COMPANION

Handout

Social enterprise Jacinto & Lirio is offering a new product that aims to help people navigate the "new normal."

Called the Kaibigan II, the item is an ID card holder wallet with a zippered coin purse made out of vegan leather. Owners of the new product no longer have to pull out their entire wallet, reducing the risk of theft or loss during their commute.

More details are available on the brand's social media pages.

ROBINSONS GALLERIA'S 'BEAR THAT CARES'

Handout

Those who will shop at Robinsons Galleria will be greeted by a life-size red bear donning a mask and a face shield as "a caring reminder to be responsible citizens" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The "bear that cares" also holds a placard reminding the public to be responsible shoppers and to always practice physical distancing.

WORK-FROM-HOME FINDS AT SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Handout

Shangri-La Plaza is making a case for dressing up for work-from-home with curated pieces from local brands that help strike a balance between comfort and style.

Featured brands include Tygie, R.A.F. by Plains and Prints, Rajo!, CLN, K & Company, Fino Leatherwear, Plains and Prints, and MICO Boutique, as well as Rustan's brands My Philippines, Ricardo Preto, U by Ricardo Preto, Criselda, Oleg Cassini, Jill by Jojie Lloren, and Lotus Resortwear.

Guests can identify the items with special discounts via the "spot the dot" stickers, which are available until October 7.

More details are available on Shangri-La Plaza's Facebook and Instagram pages.

SCOTT'S VITAMINS NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Handout

GlaxoSmithKline has made its Scott's Vitamins available online via its official pages on Shopee and Lazada.

Scott's Vitamin C Pastilles are orange-flavored chewables high in vitamin C.

Scotts DHA Gummies, on the other hand, are growth supplements with DHA and vitamin D. These come in strawberry and orange flavors.

URC LAUNCHES BAYANIJUAN CARAVAN

Handout

Universal Robina Corp. (URC) recently launched its BayaniJuan Caravan, which aims to support sari-sari store owners.

The BayaniJuan Caravan is visiting several barangays in Manila until October 11 to offer URC products such as Baker John, Robina Farms, Great Taste, C2, and Payless with discounts.

Sari-sari store owners can save up to P77 when buying bundle packs offered by URC, and also have a chance to take home useful items such as a store protective barrier.

URC assured that the BayaniJuan project implements health and safety protocols to ensure everyone's safety throughout the run.

More details are available on the company's Facebook page.