LOOK: Sandara Park in Paris for Fashion Week

Korean pop star and former Kapamilya talent Sandara Park is back in Paris for Fashion Week.

The former 2NE1 member has been sharing photos of her stay in the City of Lights on Instagram.

"Bonjour," she said in the caption.

Park has so far attended the fashion shows of Courreges and Balmain, as seen in posts by Korean photographer Jay Lim and the media company W Korea.

She is also likely to grace the Chloe, Rick Owens, and Off-white shows on September 29, as she shared the schedule for the said events on her Instagram stories page.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Park has cemented her status as a style icon, with the likes of Vogue noting how she "consistently pulls together outfits that mix the best in insider labels."

In 2017, she set a fashion trend with her bag from the Philippines' very own Divisoria.

Related video: