2 ways to try 'Squid Game' honeycomb challenge

MANILA -- A prize, not a punishment, awaits those who will take on the honeycomb challenge offered by a restaurant in Quezon City.

Hodai, which specializes in Korean and Japanese barbecue, launched the promo following the massive popularity of Netflix's "Squid Game."

It is based on one of the games played in the survival drama series, where they have to carve a certain shape out of a honeycomb disc using a needle.

Adults who order Hodai's Daebag set (P599 per head) can join the restaurant's promo, where they get to choose one of four boxes of honeycomb toffee or dalgona with imprinted shapes.

Those who manage to trim away the edge of the provided shape get to enjoy their Daebag set for free.

Another option is to try the honeycomb challenge at home by ordering the new Dalgona Candy Kit by The Dessert Museum.

Priced at P249 excluding delivery, the set includes eight pieces of dalgona with imprinted shapes inspired by "Squid Game."

It comes in a dainty pink box, making it ideal gifts for fans of the series.

Related video: