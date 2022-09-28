Shopping shorts: New products, gift ideas, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FREEDOM MOSES NOW IN PH

Handout

Footwear brand Freedom Moses, which is available in more than 20 countries, was recently launched in the Philippines.

Made from PCU, an eco-friendly version of plastic, the slides feature a two-band silhouette, a comfortable footbed, and a non-slip sole. These are also waterproof, hand washable, and lightly scented with milk and honey.

Freedom Moses slides come in a variety of colors within its basic and fancy collections. Styles with prints are made using 3DB printing technology that enables perfect printing on all surfaces.

Prices start at P1,895 for kids' sizes, and P2,195 for adult sizes. Freedom Moses has a store in Trinoma, and is also available at select Shoe Salon branches and The Playground Store.

LOOKING FOR JUAN'S GIFTS THAT GIVE

Handout

Online store Looking for Juan is offering socially relevant children's books and art gifts by Filipino talents.

The storybooks and activity books tackle topics such as climate change, data privacy, fake news, and human rights, among others.

The store also has gift items such as tote bags, magnets, notebooks, and journals. Its featured local artists include Elmer Borlongan, Ben Cabrera, Beth Parrocha, Marcel Antonio, Jaime Pacena II, Kevin Roque, Mark Jeffrey Santos, and Jomike Tejido, to name a few.

Looking for Juan has options for custom corporate giveaways, as well as a program called "Buy 1, Donate Books to Juan" where every purchase is matched with book donations to children living in disadvantaged communities.

More details are available at Looking For Juan's website and social media pages.

LOVE, BONITO'S FALL/WINTER 2022 COLLECTION

Handout

Southeast Asian omni-channel womenswear brand Love, Bonito has unveiled its biggest Fall/Winter 2022 Collection to date, with an assortment of 160 apparels and accessories.

This includes an expanded knitwear range, a signature feminine take on woven garments, diverse outerwear styles, and the brand’s first-ever launch of winter accessories to include scarves and beanies.

Customers can expect new releases every month until December. more details are available at Love, Bonito's website.

MARKS & SPENCER'S NEW DENIM COLLECTION

Handout

Marks & Spencer has launched its newest denim collection, with all items made with 100% responsibly sourced cotton and 80% less water so these would last longer.

The collection includes womenswear and menswear pieces, with fits made for all shapes and sizes.

More details are available at Marks & Spencer's stores, website, and social media pages.

NEW CAT FOOD BRAND GOODEST LAUNCHED

Handout

A new local cat food brand called Goodest is now available at stores and pet shops in the country.

Formulated by expert chemists and vets, Goodest promises to offer cat food that is good for all stages of a cat's life -- kitten or adult, senior or pregnant.

It is made with natural ingredients and contains vitamin E, DHA or omega-3 fatty acid, zinc, and quality protein. Flavors include Tender Tuna, Meaty Mackerel, and Chicken Chomp.

Goodest is also available online on Shopee and Lazada.

NEW COLLECTIONS FROM CANADIAN MANUFACTURING

Handout

Canadian Manufacturing recently launched its latest collection of bed linens and bath accessories in Manila.

Its three-day trade show featured premium collections from two collections: Lifestyle by Canadian and Modern Linens.

Lifestyle by Canadian includes bedsheets, pillows, towels, and accessories from its range of categories such as Cotton USA, Tencel, Sateen, and Pick N’ Go. Modern Linens also revealed its newest plain and printed bed linen collections.

These are available in department stores nationwide. More details are available on Canadian Manufacturing’s website and social media pages.

ONITSUKA TIGER'S SPRING/SUMMER 2023 COLLECTION

Handout

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger recently presented its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

The theme of the collection is Japanese minimalism, with details that turn the simplest garments into design objects.

Some of the pieces include embossed tops, sculpt skirts, kimono-inspired blouses, dresses, jackets, shoes, and accessories.

SATURDAY SKIN ARRIVES IN PH

Handout

K-beauty brand Saturday Skin has arrived in the Philippines.

The full set is exclusively available in Adora department stores and its official website.

Saturday Skin products are backed by its exclusive Cha-7 es Complex peptide formula that is said to support the skin's natural regeneration. Each item also promises a clean and conscious formula, free of harmful chemicals.

STARBUCKS TEAMS UP WITH FARM RIO

Handout

Starbucks has teamed up with the Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand Farm Rio for an exclusive collection of drinkware and lifestyle products.

The new line includes a tote bag, travel pouch, mug, water bottle, and tumbler, featuring iconic patterns that represent the colors and shapes of nature in Rio.

It is now available in select Starbucks stores in the Philippines, while supplies last.

UNIQLO'S FALL/WINTER 2022 COLLECTION

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo recently unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Dubbed Today’s Classics, the new collection includes warmer and lighter jackets, water-repellent coats, and knitwear.

More details are available on the website, app, and social media pages of Uniqlo Philippines.