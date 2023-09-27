Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita welcomes first child

Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita. Instagram/@cindyobenita



MANILA -- Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita and her fiance, entrepreneur Henri Lopez, recently welcomed their first child.

On Instagram, the former beauty queen shared photos of their baby, Hashi.

"Our journey took an unexpected turn, but we're stronger for it. From a natural start to an emergency C-section, our baby's safe arrival is all that matters. Thank you so much, Almighty!" she said.

"Meet Hashi, our little miracle!" she added, expressing gratitude to her fiance as well as her family, friends, and doctors.

Obeñita announced her pregnancy last June.

She and Lopez revealed their engagement back in April, after five years of being a couple.

Obeñita won the Philippines' second Miss Intercontinental crown in Egypt in 2021, after Karen Gallman in 2018/19.

