Shopping shorts: Store openings, promos, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

GCASH EXTENDS LUCKY LOAD PROMO

GCash has extended its Lucky Load promo to October 2 this year.

The game involves selecting six icons from a roster of 30. Players who match three to six icons with the winning combination from the weekly draw are eligible to win a share of the pot prize up to P100,000.

GCash has so far awarded P8.6 million to over 1.7 million winners as part of the promo.

HOME CREDIT'S OPPO RENO8 SERIES 5G INSTALLMENT

Home Credit is offering flexible installments for the new Oppo Reno8 Series 5G.

Customers can avail of up installments of up to 18 months starting at P1,088 per month.

The Oppo Reno8 Z 5G is also available for a minimum of P777 per month.

LANDERS OPENS UP TOWN CENTER BRANCH

Handout

Membership shopping establishment Landers has opened its seventh branch at the UP Town Center in Quezon City.

The new store offers a wide selection of fresh produce, exclusive products, and in-house food specialties, as well as member perks such as free haircuts and fuel discounts.

LEGO'S BUCKET DEALS

Handout

Lego is offering deals on its Lego Buckets toys on its official stores on Shopee and Lazada until September 30.

More details are available at the Bankee Bricks website as well as in Lego Certified Store branches in Alabang Town Center, Bonifacio Global City, TriNoma, The 30th, and UP Town Center.

METRO STORES' PROMO

The Metro Stores is holding a TikTok dance challenge to those residing in Luzon and Visayas.

Those aged 18 and above can join by posting a photo of them doing the "Meet You at Metro" jingle and following The Metro Stores' TikTok page by October 15.

Three winners will get P10,000 worth of Metro gift certificates, with the results to be announced on October 22.

MR DIY'S SEPTEMBER DISCOUNTS

Mr. DIY is offering deals and discounts of up to 30% on its products until September 30.

Customers can enjoy a selection of sanitation and disinfecting products, car and pet care essentials, and more.

More details are available on Mr. DIY's website and social media pages.

ONE STORAGE OPENS IN PARANAQUE

One Storage is now open at B1 Transport Terminal of Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

The self-storage facility is equipped with a door alarm system, 24/7 CCTV with infrared vision, and access via unique PIN code, among others. Customers can access their items 24/7, including holidays.

One Service also has service subscriptions with monthly payments packaged with insurance coverage. The company is a subsidiary of the Gramans Group of Companies, which has nearly 30 years of experience in international and domestic freight forwarding.

POWER MAC CENTER OPENS FIRST ILIGAN BRANCH

Apple reseller Power Mac Center (PMC) has recently opened at Robinsons Place Iligan, its first branch in Iligan City.

The new branch has launch offers until September 30, such as up to P6,500 off on iPhone 11, up to P5,000 off on iPhone 13, and 20% discount on AirPods Pro (1st gen).

More Apple devices are available for up to 5% off, and Mac and iPad accessories can be scored for up to 80% off for non-installment transactions.

PMC Iligan is the 93rd PMC establishment overall, counting Mobile Care Service Centers and PBSI Training Centers nationwide.

PLDT HOME'S GRAND GIVEAWAY PROMO

PLDT Home has brought back its Grand Giveaway promo, where over 200 new and existing customers can take home rewards and other prizes.

During the promo, which runs until December 31, PLDT Home is giving away P100,000 Philippine Airlines e-gift cards to five lucky winners, and other prizes such as Apple iPads, Nintendo Switch OLED consoles, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G phones, TP Link Wifi 5 Mesh devices, and e-vouchers from Shopee and GrabFood.

To join, PLDT Home users need to enroll their accounts in the PLDT Home Rewards program, and earn crystals to get raffle entries.

RUSTAN'S A DECADE OF BEAUTY

Rustan's continues its A Decade of Beauty campaign with deals such as a complimentary Rory and Sloan Mini Croft bag for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P20,000 until October 31.

Until November 30, every purchase of P2,500 entitles Rustan's Beauty Addict members to one raffle entry for a chance to win a three-night stay for two at Peninsula Hotel in New York.

HSBC cardholders can get two raffle entries for every purchase of P2,500 at Rustan's The Beauty Source.

SM STORE'S GREEN FINDS

SM recently launched the Green Finds initiative, which aims to help customers develop a sustainable lifestyle by showcasing eco-friendly products in pop-up stores.

The kiosks feature several green shopping options from 22 participating brands such as SM Home, SM Fashion, Watsons, The Body Shop, Kultura, Baby Company, Ace Hardware, Supplies Station, Sports Central, Toy Kingdom, and Signature Lines.

UNIQLO MARKS 4TH ANNIVERSARY OF MANILA GLOBAL FLAGSHIP STORE

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its Manila Global flagship store with limited offers, special promotions, and fun installations.

Customers can check out the offerings at the store, located at Glorietta 5 in Makati, until September 29.

They can get discounts on products such as jeans, shirts, shorts, jackets, and dresses during the promo period.

VIVO'S MOBILE NIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Vivo is giving customers a last chance to win its V25e smartphone as it closes the submission of entries to its photography contest on September 28.

The Mobile Night Photography Contest welcomes images captured using any Vivo smartphone. Entries must be original work and shared as a comment on the official contest announcement on the Vivo Philippines Facebook page.

The winning entry will be announced via the Vivo Philippines Facebook page on September 30.