Ninong Ry recalls being a palengke vendor

Ninong Ry. Screengrab from Karen Davila's YouTube channel

MANILA -- Before becoming one of the country's top food content creators, Ninong Ry experienced being a palengke (wet market) vendor.

He made the revelation in an interview with "TV Patrol" anchor Karen Davila in her vlog, saying he took over the family business after his father's passing.

According to Ninong Ry, whose real name is Ryan Morales Reyes, the humbling experience gave him many valuable lessons.

"Ang pagtitinda sa palengke, it taught me na there is no job beneath you. Lahat ng trabaho, gagawin mo 'yan," he said.

"May naririnig kasi ako dati na, 'Uy, graduate ng La Salle 'yan, pero nagtitinda na lang sa palengke ngayon,'" he added, referring to him being a culinary arts graduate from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. "Sa loob-loob ko, ang pagtitinda sa palengke ang nagpaaral sa akin, so hindi ito nakakahiyang bagay. Mas naaawa ako sa 'yo kasi ganoon 'yung tingin mo, masyadong makitid ang tingin mo sa mundo."

"Ako, masaya ako na I am able to do everything, basically, without fear of judgment."

Ninong Ry is no longer a palengke vendor as he continues his career as a food content creator. But their business continues, with his mother now at the helm.

He went on to note how his experience in the wet market is similar to what he is doing today.

"Para rin siyang content creation dahil kailangan mong may personality. Buhay na buhay ang suki system -- para magkaroon ka ng suki, kailangan may recall ka, kailangan maalala ka nila," he said.

"Kailangan kahit pumunta sila ng palengke para bumili ng isda, pag-uwi nila manok 'yung dala nila," he added.

VLOGGING AS COPING MECHANISM

As he was interviewed by Davila in his home in Malabon, Ninong Ry also opened up about how vlogging initially served as a coping mechanism, following the end of a five-year relationship.

It also helped him get out of debt, which was caused by heartbreak.

"Naghiwalay po kami right before I started the vlog. Actually naging coping mechanism ko lang din ito. 'Di ko siya masyadong sinasabi, pero 'yun ang katotohanan," he admitted.

"Baon ako sa utang noon because of, you know, being young and hindi nag-iisip masyado. Nag-break kami dati ng girlfriend ko and kailangan kong lumabas, uminom, kumain. Eh wala naman akong pera, so ginasgas ko 'yung credit card ko nang mabuti. Tapos 'di ko naman mabayaran, nagpatong lang nang nagpatong. Pero dahil dito (vlog), nabayaran ko," he added.

"Naalala ko dati sabi ko, mabayaran ko lang 'to, kahit matapos na 'yung YouTube career ko, okay lang. Mabayaran ko lang 'to, goods na ako," he said, not expecting that his career as a content creator would flourish.

Ninong Ry is thankful to his family, particularly his mother, for always being supportive of whatever he wants to pursue, including vlogging.

When asked what he would tell his ex-girlfriend now that he has found success on YouTube, Ninong Ry replied in jest: "Sana okay ka lang."

