LOOK: Inside Heart Evangelista's customized van

Screengrab from Heart Evangelista's YouTube channel

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista gave her fans a tour of her "fourth home" -- a luxurious customized van.

In her latest vlog, the actress said her new van is a collaboration between Primera Klasse and her close friend, racer-turned-fashion designer Mark Bumgarner.

Screengrab from Heart Evangelista's YouTube channel

"I've always loved vans because of the nature of my work. We always have long hours, 4 a.m. to sometimes 12 noon the next day," she said.

"In the set we always had tents, but I was always very shy to mingle with a lot of people, and sometimes you just want to chill. Plus I always had dogs with me, so I always had a van," she added. "It came in different versions but I feel like this would be one of my best vans."

Evangelista said her customized van has everything she needs and more. The actress is able to sleep while on the road, thanks to the reclining seats, which also include massage and heat features.

Screengrab from Heart Evangelista's YouTube channel

"I wanted it to be very Chanel," she said of her quilted seats, which were made to feel like she is on a business class or first class flight.

At the back is a living area where her team can sit or take a nap. The space also includes a vanity mirror, a small closet, and overhead storage.

Screengrab from Heart Evangelista's YouTube channel

Screengrab from Heart Evangelista's YouTube channel

Other features of the van include a slide-out table where Evangelista can eat, a television with a DVD player, a refrigerator, and a ceiling with galaxy lights.

"We wanted it to feel like you're actually traveling, like you're on a plane," she said.

Screengrab from Heart Evangelista's YouTube channel

Screengrab from Heart Evangelista's YouTube channel

