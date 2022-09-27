Lea Salonga among Time magazine's Impact awardees

Photo from Lea Salonga's Instagram account

Lea Salonga has been named as one of the recipients of Time magazine's TIME100 Impact Awards for the year 2022.

The honorees are being recognized for being visionaries “who have gone above and beyond to make an impact and move their respective industries forward.”

In a feature on TIME’s website, Salonga was described as a voice of Disney princesses and a life-long role model for kids of color.

“In her four-decade award-winning career as an actress and singer, Salonga has emerged as not only a Disney and Broadway icon, but a role model for children of color. Salonga prides herself on promoting representation in Hollywood and on Broadway, and showing underrepresented groups that their stories matter,” the article said.

Aside from Salonga, the other awardees include actor and producer Alia Bhatt, former James Webb Space Telescope Program director Gregory L. Robinson, and computational geneticist Dr. Pardis Sabeti.

Following their recognition, TIME is set to host the honorees at at the National Gallery Singapore on October 2.