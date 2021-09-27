All eyes were on Lea Salonga as she returned to the Tony Awards stage over the weekend.

The theater and concert star, who won a Best Actress Tony Award in 1991 for her breakout role as Kim in "Miss Saigon," was one of the presenters at the 74th edition of the event at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions/AFP

On Facebook, Salonga shared photos from this year's Tony Awards dress rehearsal, describing the atmosphere as "electric and emotional."

"There were not just a few of us that haven't been inside a theater for 18 months or more, so just walking into one felt like a pilgrimage and an experience we’ll never take for granted again," she said.

Salonga has so far attended the Tony Awards five times. Before returning as a presenter, she performed on stage with her co-stars in the musical "Once On This Island" in 2018.

Related video: