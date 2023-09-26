Mackenyu greets his Filipino fans in a video shared during the press conference for ManiPopCon 2023

MANILA -- Mackenyu Arata, the breakout star of Netflix's "One Piece" live-action adaptation, is coming to the Philippines.

The Japanese actor will headline this year's Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon), which will be held at Ayala Malls Manila Bay from November 17 to 19.

He said he is looking forward to meeting his fans in the Philippines, as seen in a video shared by ManiPopCon organizers in a press conference on Tuesday.

"To all my Filipino fans out there, I'm happy to share that I'll be appearing at the ManiPopCon in Manila on November 17th to the 19th. See you guys there," Mackenyu said.

Mackenyu recently gained worldwide fame for his portrayal of the green-haired swordsman Roronoa Zoro in the live-action adaptation of the manga and anime series "One Piece."

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, ManiPopCon founder Marco Aventajado said they approached Mackenyu's talent manager months before his show premiered on Netflix.

"One of our team members, Andy, brought up this actor, Mackenyu, that was coming out in a Netflix adaption of an anime. And this was mga May or June. And we're like okay, let's see. We inquired with their management and we took it from there," he said.

"It was a gamble and it looks like it's going to pay off. Because he's a really great guy and a lot of fans are excited ngayon pa lang that he's coming. Actually, even my kids are excited," Aventajado added.



News Watch more News on Video by Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBNNews Watch more News on iWantTFC

Mackenyu will join the ManiPopCon panel discussions along with other international guests, which have yet to be announced.

"Ang hint siguro is you saw them this year in streaming services," said Aventajado, who assured that they will update the public as soon as things are made official.

There will be limited tickets to photo and autograph opportunities with the Japanese actor, which will run for two days. Prices are at P6,000 for the former, and P5,500 for the latter.

A VIP experience ticket, which bundles the two activities with "express" access and an audience seat at Mackenyu's panel event, will also be made available at the ManiPopCon website for P12,500.

"There will be 300 slots for the photo op and 300 slots for the autograph per day for two days," Aventajado said.

Save for the "premium experiences" with international guests, this year's ManiPopCon is open to the public for free.

Organizers assured that those who will not be able to secure tickets to Mackenyu's photo and autograph sessions can still get a glimpse of the "One Piece" star as these will be held at the activity center of Ayala Malls Manila Bay.