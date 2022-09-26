MANILA -- Gabrielle Basiano is ready to fly to Egypt for the Miss Intercontinental 2022 pageant.

The beauty queen from Borongan, Eastern Samar aims to score a back-to-back victory for the Philippines with reigning titleholder Cinderella Obeñita.

Binibining Pilipinas, which picked her as the country's representative in this year's competition, shared photos of Basiano at the airport and wished her the best of luck.

"Our Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Basiano is so ready to take home the Miss Intercontinental crown. Today is her flight to Egypt and her journey to win that back to back crown officially starts," it said in a Facebook post.

"Wishing you all the best. Always remember that you have everyone's support. Good luck, Gabby, and have a safe flight."

Sharing similar photos on her Instagram page, Basiano dedicated her Miss Intercontinental journey to her fellow Filipinos.

"Muli nating ibabandera ang watawat ng Pilipinas sa Miss Intercontinental! Ang laban na ito ay hindi lang para sa akin, kundi para sa lahat ng samabayanang Pilipino. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!" she said.

Basiano gave up her runner-up title in 2021 to compete in Bb. Pilipinas again this year, allowing her to win the chance to represent the country in Miss Intercontinental.

The Philippines currently has two Miss Intercontinental winners: Obeñita, who won last October; and Karen Gallman who was crowned in 2019.

