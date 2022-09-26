The Philippines' Alexandra Faith Garcia has crowned her successor in Miss Aura International.

Riskyana Hidayat of Indonesia was proclaimed Miss Aura International 2022 during the coronation night held in Turkey over the weekend.

She bested a total of 33 candidates for the top crown. Venezuela finished first runner-up followed by Ukraine, Romania, and Bulgaria.

The country's representative this year, Micca Rosal, placed in the Top 10. She was also proclaimed best in national costume for her LuzViMinda outfit, which is inspired by the Philippines' three major island groups.

This is the second time that the Philippines joined the Miss Aura International pageant, which debuted in 2006.

Related video: