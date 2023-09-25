BORACAY -- A cookbook featuring the traditional dishes of Malay municipality in the province of Aklan has been launched.

Titled "Bugae it Malay," the book published by the local government unit of Malay through the Municipal Tourism Office was launched last September 21 as part of Malay Tourism Week 2023 celebration.



“Bulgae It Malay Cookbook” launched in Boracay pic.twitter.com/SSVEdegiyp — Reyma Buan-Deveza (@reymadeveza) September 21, 2023

Based on the foreword, the cookbook "embodies the shared aspirations of Malaynons in preserving and nurturing its rich cultural heritage and unique culinary traditions. It's a gateway to promoting local and traditional cuisine while opening doors to gastronomy tourism and livelihood opportunities."

The book also "pays tribute to the mastery and skills of homegrown cooks and chefs in the municipality."



Among the traditional Malay dishes featured in the book are Pinayakan nga Agbaeaw, Inubaran Nga Manok, Tinumikan, Baye-Baye, Pinindang, Einabog Nga Eangka, Inumoe, and many more.

The colorful and delectable dishes of Malay were also served at the Savor Malay 2023 Food Exhibit at Balabag Wetland Park No. 4 during the Malay Tourism Week celebration.

Aside from the launch of the "Bugae it Malay" cookbook, the Malay Cooks Association also had their induction during the Malay Tourism Week. It was led by Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista and Krisma Rodriguez, Regional Director DOT VI.

Boracay MICE Alliance (BMA), an organization geared towards positioning Boracay as the best place for meetings, incentives, conferences, conventions, and events (MICE) in a tropical paradise, led by its chairman Cleofe Albiso also also announced Daenniel Fernandez from Palawan as the winner of the High 5 Boracay Songwriting Competition at this year’s Malay Tourism Week celebration for his composition “Isla Boracay.”

