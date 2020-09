The Gundam robot is an iconic part of Japanese pop culture. Yoshikazu Tsuno, AFP/file

Japan recently unveiled a massive Gundam robot that can actually move.

The 25-ton machine, referred to as RX-78-2, could be seen moving its limbs and torso in a video shared by the South China Morning Post.

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

The robot is based on Gundam, a science-fiction franchise that has featured the mecha-giant in more than 50 films and TV series.

It is the centerpiece of Gundam-themed amusement center in Yokohama.