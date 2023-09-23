Journalist Jeff Canoy honored at 25th Gawad Pasado

Multi-awarded journalist Jeff Canoy was among the honored recipients at the 25th Gawad Sining Sine ng Pasado or Gawad Pasado at the National Teachers College, held on Saturday.

Gawad Pasado aims to recognize films and filmmakers that bring high levels of artistry and deep social significance.

Canoy received the award for PinakaPASADOng Mamamahayag sa Larangan ng Kamalayang Pilipino (Radyo at Telebisyon).

"Nasa panahon kasi tayo ngayon na tinatanong kung ano yung magiging papel ng mga journalists so yung ganitong pagkilala di lang para sakin pero pagkilala sa industriya natin. So yun yung nakakataba ng puso na may espasyo para kilalanin yung journalism sa mga ganito," Canoy said.

Dr. Emmanuel Gonzales, chairman of Gawad Pasado, highlighted the importance of the films recognized at the awards ceremony, stating, "We use their films as teaching materials in the classroom... in recognition of their contribution to education."

He emphasized that it is the teachers who select the films, taking into consideration the values that students can learn from them. Beyond merely raising awareness about societal issues, these films have the power to shape students' understanding of the realities happening around them.

Other awardees include Kapamilya artists Janine Gutierrez for Most Outstanding Actress in the film "Bakit Di Mo Sabihin?", Baron Geisler for Most Outstanding Actor in the film "Doll House", and Althea Ruedas for Most Outstanding Young Actress in the film "Doll House."

"Family Matters" produced by Cineko Film Productions was awarded as the PinakaPASADOng Pelikula ng Taon.

The film's director, Nuel Naval, was awarded as the PinakaPASADOng Direktor ng Taon for his work on "Family Matters." Vincent Tañada was also recognized as PinakaPASADOng Direktor ng Taon for his film "Katips.