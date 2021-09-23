WATCH: Miss Universe PH national costume show

The Luzon representatives in Miss Universe Philippines pose together for the national costume show. Empire.ph

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines candidates showcased on Thursday the heritage and diverse colors of the country, through the pageant’s national costume show.

Released as a music video, with the new BGYO track “Kulay,” the show saw the 28 candidates taking turns to display craftsmanship inspired by their respective province or city.

The candidates were divided into four groups: National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Aside from the candidates’ name and area she represents, the name of the costume’s designer was also shown for each turn.

The national costume show is one of three major preliminary activities leading up to coronation day.

The preliminary interviews will be held on September 24, while the swimsuit and evening gown competition is scheduled on September 26.

The re-scheduled coronation date has yet to be announced.

Rabiya Mateo, who placed in the top 21 of the 2020 Miss Universe pageant, will crown her successor.