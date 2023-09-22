Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska. Facebook/Miss World

MANILA -- Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska is happy that she finally got to visit the Philippines, and is looking forward to seeing what the country has to offer.

The beauty queen arrived in Manila with Miss World chairperson and CEO Julia Morley.

In a press conference, Bielawska said being in the Philippines is a "dream come true."

"I am so looking forward to experiencing the Philippines' world-acclaimed hospitality, and visiting some of your beautiful scenic tourist destinations, and sampling some famous Filipino dishes such as chicken adobo," she said.

"The Philippines is a destination that fills me with excitement," she added.

Morley, for her part, said she considers the Philippines her "second home." "I'm so happy to see you all again," she added.

The two are set to meet Fr. Rocky Evangelista and his Tuloy Foundation, which supports poor, abandoned, homeless, and at-risk children.

The non-government organization has been one of the many beneficiaries of the Miss World Organization.

After their visit to the Philippines, Bielawska and Morley will start preparing for the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant in New Delhi, India on December 16.