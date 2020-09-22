WATCH: Chef Myrna Segismundo shows 2 popular ways to cook adobo

Chef Myrna Segismundo says there are thousands of adobo recipes in the Philippines. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Chef Myrna Segismundo recently showed two popular ways to make the Filipino dish adobo as part of a regional online cooking series.

The celebrity chef was tapped by ASEAN Ladies Foundation Inc. chairperson Louie Barcelon-Locsin to share her recipes for "Flavorful Journeys," which was organized in cooperation with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The series of online cooking videos aims to celebrate ASEAN Month amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the video posted on YouTube, Segismundo noted that there are thousands of ways to make adobo in the Philippines.

She began with a traditional chicken and pork adobo, which she referred to as "the most popular recipe of all."

The chef noted that vinegar and garlic are two important ingredients for adobo, adding that soy sauce is optional.

"The most popular being used are the sugar cane vinegars. There was a Spanish chef who told me that our vinegar is very unique because there is an underlying sweetness to the sourness," she said.

"Garlic will add a lot of flavor to the adobo," she added. "Plus the fat that comes from the pork belly."

Aside from the chicken and pork combination, Segismundo also prepared adobo with gata or coconut milk.

"I've shown you only two kinds of adobo... There are so many varieties, depending on which region you are in," the chef said.

Watch Segimundo prepare the two popular adobo dishes below:

ADOBONG MANOK AT BABOY (Chicken and Pork Adobo)

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

- 1/2 kg chicken, cut into stewing pieces

- 1/2 kg pork belly, cut into stewing pieces

- 1/2 kg pork shoulder, cut into stewing pieces

- 6 cloves garlic, pounded

- 1/2 tbsp cracked peppercorns

- 1/2 cup vinegar (cane, palm or coconut)

- 1/4 cup soy sauce

- 2 pcs bay leaf

- Enough water to cover meat

- 1 tsp annatto seeds diluted in 1/4 cup water (optional)

Directions:

1. In a wok, combine the chicken, pork, garlic, peppercorns, vinegar, soy sauce, and bay leaf. Let it marinate for 30 minutes.

2. Place wok over medium heat and add enough water to cover the meat.

3. Simmer the mixture for about 15-20 minutes until the chicken is cooked and the liquid has reduced into a thicker sauce.

4. Remove the chicken from the wok and spoon out most of the adobo sauce and set aside together with the chicken.

5. Increase the heat and fry the pork in the remaining sauce until nice and brown, then add back the chicken and pour the sauce into the wok.

6. Gently toss the meats in the sauce while scraping off the toasted bits on the sides and bottom of the wok and stir them into the mixture.

7. Stir in the annatto water. (Optional)

8. Serve warm.

ADOBONG MANOK SA GATA (Chicken Adobo in Coconut Milk)

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

- 1/2 kg whole chicken, cut into stewing pieces

- 6 cloves garlic, pounded

- 1/2 tsp cracked peppercorns

- 1/2 cup vinegar (cane, palm or coconut)

- 2 pcs bay leaf

- 1 cup fresh coconut milk, 2nd extraction diluted with water

- 2 pcs finger chili

- 1/2 cup fresh coconut cream, 1st pressing

- 1 tbsp rock salt

- 1 tsp annatto seeds diluted in 1/4 cup water (optional)



Directions:

1. In a pot, combine garlic, peppercorns, vinegar, bay leaf, and chicken, and marinate for 30 minutes.

2. Place pot over medium heat, then add the coconut milk and finger chilis and allow mixture to simmer for 10-15 minutes.

3. Stir in the coconut cream and stir constantly until the cream is incorporated smoothly into the sauce.

4. Season with salt.

5. Serve warm.