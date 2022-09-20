Here's when, where the 71st Miss Universe will be held

Host Steve Harvey presents the Top 5 candidates of Miss Universe 2021, which include Beatrice Gomez of the Philippines (leftmost) and eventual winner Harnaaz Sandhu of India (rightmost). Menahem Kahana, AFP/File

Organizers have finally announced a date and place for the coronation night of the next Miss Universe pageant.

A post on the social media pages of Miss Universe on Tuesday showed that the 71st edition of the pageant will be held on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It is expected to welcome delegates from over 85 countries, including the Philippines.

Filipino-Italian Celeste Cortesi, a former Miss Earth contestant, will represent the country in the upcoming pageant.

"We are thrilled that the great city of New Orleans will be hosting this year's Miss Universe pageant. This vibrant city has been at the top of our list to host for quite some time due to its rich cultural history as well as its unique arts, entertainment, and culinary scene," said Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart.

Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India, for her part, said: "My time as Miss Universe has been an incredible experience and I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have received as a result of this platform."

The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

The country's representative last year, Beatrice Gomez, finished in the Top 5.

Related video: