Leon Gallery mourns passing of artist Bree Jonson

MANILA -- Leon Gallery on Monday paid tribute to artist Bree Jonson, who passed away at the age of 30.

In a Facebook post, the gallery in Makati said her passing "is undoubtedly a major loss to Philippine art."

It also offered its condolences to the artist's family, friends, and fans of her works.

"Bree Jonson is primarily known for her unique visual language that explores the relationship between mankind and the environment. Her works act as a visual and critical commentary on the contemporary human experience in contrast with the idea of human nature itself," Leon Gallery said.

"The result is a novel critique of our intuitive sense of anthropocentrism amidst our ever-expanding knowledge of nature and the world," it added.

According to a report from Philstar.com, Jonson was found unconscious in a hostel in La Union last Saturday.

The artist was brought to a hospital, which pronounced her dead on arrival. The cause of her death has yet to be determined.