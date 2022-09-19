WATCH: 'Mula sa Buwan' stars get engaged on stage

MANILA -- The Filipino musical "Mula sa Buwan" ended with a bang over the weekend as two of its lead stars got engaged on stage.

Myke Salomon pulled off a surprise proposal to Gab Pangilinan in front of the audience and their fellow cast and crew shortly after their closing performance on Sunday.

A cast member handed over a letter addressed to Pangilinan, which expressed Salomon's intention to marry her.

Salomon then went down on both knees as he asked for Pangilinan's hand in marriage, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

The proposal ended with a shower of confetti from the musical's cast and crew.

In an Instagram post, Salomon said why he opted to propose to Pangilinan on stage.

"Actually, puwede naman naming gawin 'to sa dressing room pagkatapos ng show. Pero pinili kong gawin sa sagradong tahanan, ang entablado -- kung saan ang lahat ng kulay ng emosyon, ngiti, palakpak, tawa, luha, saya, pag-ibig, at katotohanan ay umaapaw," he said.

"We just wanted to share with everyone our crazy, unique love for each other," he added.

"Mula sa Buwan" is the Filipino musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac."

It kicked off its 2022 run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati last August.

The musical was previously staged at the Henry Lee Erwin Theater (2016 and 2017) and the Hyundai Hall (2018), both at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

