Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska to visit PH

MANILA -- Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska is set to visit the Philippines later this week.

The announcement was made by the Miss World Philippines Organization on Monday, saying the Polish beauty queen will be in the country from September 20 to 23.

It has yet to give details about Bielawska's schedule of activities, only telling the public to stay tuned on the Miss World Philippines social media pages for updates.

Bielawska was crowned the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico in 2022. The Philippines' representative that year was Tracy Perez, who finished in the Top 12.

The next Miss World competition is set to be held in India, with the final date yet to be announced. Gwendolyn Fourniol will wear the Philippine sash in the upcoming pageant.