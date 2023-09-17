Meet the winners of Misters of Filipinas 2023

Some of the winners of the Misters of Filipinas 2023. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Misters of Filipinas on Sunday crowned a new set of kings who will compete in international male pageants such as Man of the World, Fitness Model World, and Manhunt Star among others.

The competition carried the tagline 'masculinity with responsibility.' In what was also a celebration of their 10th year in pageant industry, 34 hopefuls competed through different categories such as the swimwear, formal wear and the intelligence round.

From 34, they were trimmed down to twenty, to twelve and the final seven candidates competed for the five crowns.

Here are the complete list of winners: