Xian Lim proud to be part of CCP's 'Sining Sigla' project as director

MANILA – Xian Lim has no time to waste following the conclusion of the ABS-CBN series “Love Thy Woman” which he co-starred with girlfriend Kim Chiu.

Based on his Instagram update on Wednesday, Lim will once again wear his director’s hat as he takes part in "Sining Sigla" spearheaded by the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

“Honored and proud to be part of this project,” he wrote.

Lim will work on “MALA” or Movies Adapted from Literary Arts, which “gives new life to local literary classics.”

His work will feature “reimagined versions of ‘Ibong Adarna' and ‘Florante at Laura’ as told by renowned ventriloquist Ronaldo Carcamo and his puppet Kulas.”

“MALA” will open this October.