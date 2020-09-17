WATCH: Andi Eigenmann makes toys out of recycled materials

MANILA -- Kids do not need expensive toys to have fun, as seen in Andi Eigenmann's latest vlog.

The actress recently showed how she made a toy kitchen set using recycled materials, encouraging her viewers to be more eco-friendly and practical during the pandemic.

"It's a much cheaper way to come up with toys to entertain your kids, especially in this time. And the process of doing it, of creating it, is also fun in itself," she said.

"It's much better and way more affordable," she added. "It's free!"



Eigenmann used old cardboard boxes for the oven and refrigerator, a plastic container of crackers for the sink, a soap dispenser pump as the faucet, and mason jar lids as stove burners.

She then got other materials lying around at home to add designs to the DIY toys and "make them look prettier."

"All of that hard work actually paid off because Ellie and Lilo have really been enjoying it," Eigenmann said, referring to her two daughters.

She went on: "More importantly, it just goes to show that inasmuch as I would love to shower my kids with all these really nice luxuries in life, they will also appreciate it just as much if it's simple joys such as this one. And the experience was even more special because I got to have them join me and do it with me."

"I'm so happy that I got to come up with a more eco-friendly option for providing my children with such entertainment. And we get to put our supposed garbage, or stuff that we don't need, to good use. I hope that this video encourages you guys to maybe try it out as well. I swear it's not easy, but it's super fun," the actress ended.

Watch her vlog below: