CCP unboxes new IG-worthy black box theater

MANILA -- The formal opening launch of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) new black box theater called the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez or TIG is — to borrow from millennial speak — a night full of OMGs!

A program host aptly described TIG as “very IG-worthy”. Instagram, that is. But we’re getting ahead of the story.

Finally, the six-year long wait after its groundbreaking in January 2016, is over. Named after former University of the Philippines (UP) drama club member turned businessman-philanthropist Ignacio B. Gimenez, the new venue is considered the first building for live performances that has been erected in the CCP Complex after nearly three decades.

Like the new pretty boy on the block, TIG sits comfortably at the corner of Magdalena Jalandoni and Vicente Sotto Streets in the CCP complex, a few hundred meters behind the CCP Main Building or Tanghalang Pambansa.

At the launch event last September 8, Metro Manila’s culturati, diplomats and theater artists gathered for the ceremonial unveiling, rather, unboxing of the TIG.

The VIPs were led by CCP president-artistic director Margie Moran-Floirendo, CCP Board of Trustees chairman Jaime C. Laya, the President’s sister Irene Marcos-Araneta, CCP cultural adviser Alexander Cortez, National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes and the man of the hour, Ignacio B. Gimenez himself.

Special date in CCP history

Now, if there’s something special about the date of the launch, it coincided with the CCP inaugural work titled “Isang Dularawan, Salakot Na Ginto,” staged at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo or the CCP Main Theater on September 8, 1969.

“The Golden Salakot” is a story about the barter of Panay Island between Datu Puti and the Aeta king Marikuda.

This maiden CCP production was headlined by legendary actors Vic Silayan, Vic Vargas and Lolita Rodriguez. Described a fusion of dance and drama, “Dularawan” had original music by then CCP artistic director Lucrecia Kasilag, original libretto in English by Jose Lardizabal, and direction by Rolando Tinio. Produced by Lamberto Avellana, “Dularawan” was commissioned by then First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos.

Moran-Floirendo, in her welcome remarks, explained how historic the night was. She shared how the CCP averaged 800 shows a year from resident companies and other groups in the recent decade, before the COVID-19 pandemic. These shows included those produced by non-resident CCP companies that rented the theaters.

“Back then, we had to turn away some productions because our venue calendars were fully booked. As much as we wanted to accommodate them, we could not,” she said.

“That was when the idea of building a new performance venue came up. A new theater that could accommodate more productions, a new creative space for more artists to rehearse and perform.

“But like in any endeavor, we were held back by the financial challenges. Back then, we appealed for funding. But as we all know, arts has never been a priority in recent times.

“As we thought the idea would remain a dream, the CCP found a white knight in a generous man who wants to give back to the theater community which has nurtured him, and whose love for the arts remained strong,” she said.

Moran-Floirendo formally acknowledged Gimenez and his brother Roberto Olanday “for their generosity that made it possible to build this theater.”

“All this was possible due to the absolutely unstoppable energy of the people behind this project, who tirelessly worked to make sure the construction plan was followed thoroughly, and fought against all odds for the fruition of this dream.

“With the impending closure of the CCP Main Building, we are grateful that we have the Black Box Theater where we can continue to present new and varied works,” she added.

She ended her speech with the “promise to produce more ground-breaking works, born out of the box, that are at par with the world’s best. We envision it as a venue where creative ideas flourish, and a safe space for artists and audience to connect and engage in conversations.”

“This is not just another stage; this is a new beginning. Tonight, we unbox the limitless possibilities of the CCP Black Box Theater,” she said.

Originally for UP

Emily Abrera, former chair of the CCP board of trustees, recalled the morning when the groundbreaking ceremony was held on January 19, 2016. She said she was so moved she wept that day because it’s been 30 years since a new structure was built at the CCP Complex.

She shared how in 2015 the initial plan of Gimenez was to donate funds for a new theater inside UP Diliman campus but there was no available land yet and it was causing much delay. She was already with CCP back then and through Barbie Tan-Tiongco, who was technical consultant of the project, the offer was made to Gimenez that there’s a place and a plan ready at the CCP.

Abrera was referring to the CCP master plan by Leandro V. Locsin and Partners, the design firm of the late National Artist for Architecture, who also designed the original CCP building. The Cubist logo of the building, featuring three squares, implying space and perspective, was created by B and C Design.

At a meeting with Gimenez at the CCP board room, Abrera recalled how they served him “turon” and coffee. Gimenez described it “the most expensive merienda he has ever had.”

“Probably true,” Abrera said, laughing. “But that is Chony for you, gracious beyond expectation, warm with a great sense of humor and a personal compass aimed at contributing to theater and the arts.”

After the design plan was finalized, the construction began the following year. But as always, since the CCP was built on reclaimed land, there were some setbacks because the foundation was more complex than they had foreseen.

“But Chony didn’t let anything get in the way of our visions. He was focused on solutions and we found them always with his support. We didn’t even have to splurge on turon and coffee ever again and on the contrary, Chony would treat us to a good lunch now and then. And he still sends me fruitcakes and mangoes. They don’t make men in the same mold anymore, am afraid.”

Before she left CCP, Abrera said the black box theater was her last project as chair. “This is a shining example how a worthwhile endeavor should continue to completion in the hands of a capable and caring organization.”

She made special mention of Chris Millado, though recently retired as CCP’s vice president and artistic director, who “didn’t let go either of the 101 details to create this beautiful space.”

Abrera ended her speech with an inspirational message: “In a black box, anything can happen because it can be anything you imagine. It’s perfect for artists. Black is also the color of night and nighttime is when we dream, kahit naka-facemask, ang sarap isipin, ang sarap ng amoy ng bagong teyatro. Dito sa TIG, sa tingin ko, maari tayong mangarap muli. Kaya, maraming salamat, Chony.”

The program ALSO had excerpts from the first season of performances at the TIG.

There’s TP’s “Anak Datu” from September 16 to October 9, Nonon Padilla’s “Ang Dakilang Teatro Ng Daigdig” for De La Salle College of St-Benilde from November 4 to 13, Repertory Philippines “Carousel” from November 26 to December 18.

In January 2023, scheduled is the TernoCon by the CCP and Bench.

For solo shows, there’s the Triple Threats with Markki Stroem in October 14, Arman Ferrer in November and Poppert Bernadas in December 21.

If we’re going to be strict by definition, it was soprano Stefanie Quintin who unboxed the TIG. She performed on September 7, or just a day before the formal unboxing event, as part of the CCP Special Concert Series.

“I feel honored and privileged to be given the chance to perform at CCP's new black box theater. The space is great for making intimate connections with the audience!” she told ABS-CBN News via Facebook messenger.

She will be followed by trombone player Ricson Poonin on October 20 and classical guitarist Ivar Fojas on November 16.

TIG can accommodate 250 to 350 people and has at least four stage and seating configurations; proscenium or end stage, in-the-round or arena, thrust and environmental. It has a removable trap door at the center of the performance space, which is ideal for theatrical reveal of actors, stage property and scenery.

All sides of the auditorium have catwalk provisions to accommodate lighting, sound, video equipment and additional drapery. It also has various orchestra and choral risers, aluminum trusses that can be used for rigging stage sets and designs.

With the CCP Main Building’s temporary closure in January 2023 to undergo renovation until 2025, for the meantime TIG will carry the CCP legacy of showcasing “the true, the good and the beautiful.”

Abrera has the best parting words: “Chony is convinced that we are the most creative people in Asia and one day, someone is going to write the great musical that will land on the global stage and am sure he hasn’t let go of that dream.”

