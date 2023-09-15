Handout

MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BIG BAD WOLF IN CEBU

The Big Bad Wolf book sale is back in Cebu, offering huge discounts as well as new and exclusive releases.

The event kicked off this Friday, September 15, at the lower ground level of the Cube Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until October 1. More details are available on Big Bad Wolf's website and social media pages.

G MUSIC FEST

Globe is holding its fourth G Music Fest this September 16 at the Ayala Circuit Makati Open Grounds.

The festival boasts an all-Filipino lineup of artists such as Urbandub, The Itchyworms, December Avenue, I Belong To The Zoo, Lola Amour, Dilaw, Bini, PLAYERTWO, Paul Pablo, Sugarcane, Mayonnaise, Ace Banzuelo, Nobita, Munimuni, Joem, Syd Hartha, and Drag Race PH.

Other highlights of the festival include The Creator Hub with DIY experiences such as live mural shows and a busker stage, as well as interactive installations, and food options.

More details are available on Globe's website.

KLOOK'S 9TH ANNIVERSARY POP-UP

Klook is celebrating its 9th birthday with a pop-up this September 15 and 16 at Mitsukoshi mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Here, visitors can get 9% off on all activities, hotels, and transfers found on the Klook app with a minimum spend of P9,000.

Exclusive to the pop-up, customers can get 4 Hong Kong Disneyland tickets for the price of 3 when they use GCash as their mode of payment upon checkout.

Those traveling to Japan before December 15 can get their same-day JR passes printed as soon as 11 a.m.

The Klook pop-up is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with more details on the app's social media pages.