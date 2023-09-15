Blockchain-based play-to-earn (P2E) game "Rise of Elves" was officially launched in the Philippines, as it forged partnerships with Filipino personalities such as Manny Pacquiao.

"Rise of Elves" had a launch party at a mall in Makati City, Thursday afternoon.

The partnership features Pacquiao in an exclusive in-game hero design and 200 different styles of NFTs.

“The Philippines is the first launch market that we have chosen. Besides having a substantial player base familiar with blockchain games, we also aim to make the in-game ecosystem more vibrant by welcoming Filipino players into our community,” Johnson Chan, Mooneen blockchain architecture development & strategy research specialist, said.

The game runs on the Polygon blockchain, introducing the players to creatures known as "Elves" which are in turn represented by NFTs which could be traded for real money inside the game.

Aside from Pacquiao, it also partnered with Team Payaman member Yow and gaming content creator Aningning.