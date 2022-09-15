MANILA -- Catriona Gray is starting to feel better after days of being under the weather.

In an Instagram post, the former Miss Universe revealed why she has been missing in action recently, saying she has been "really ill."

She did not give further details about her condition.

"Been MIA the last couple days 'cause I've been really ill, but am popping on the feed to say hi," Gray said in her post, which showed her posing with a huge bouquet given to her by Erickson Raymundo of her talent agency Cornerstone.

"I'll be back to usual programming soon," she added.

In the comments section, many fans and friends of Gray sent messages and love and support.

"Love you and get better, babe," said former beauty queen Sandra Lemonon.

"Hope you feel amazing soon," said beauty doctor to the stars Vicki Belo.

"Get well soon," said drag queen Manila Luzon.

Since winning the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown in 2018, Gray has been busy with endorsements, advocacy work, and hosting stints, among others.

She has also been pursuing music as a performer and recording artist.

Related video: