Karen Davila's son gets into UP Fine Arts

MANILA – Karen Davila is beaming with pride and joy as her son David was accepted to the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts.

On Instagram, the "TV Patrol" anchor shared photos of her eldest child during his first day in school as a college freshman.

“PROUD OF YOU DAVID. Wow! This day!! David, now a freshman at the UP College of Fine Arts for the Associate in Arts undergraduate program,” she said.

“Last May 2023, David took the talent determination test along with hundreds of students at the UP Diliman campus. No parents allowed during testing. By June, we got the letter that David made it! My heart was bursting with joy,” she added.

Davila emphasized that getting a child on the autism spectrum ready for college requires significant assistance and careful preparation. Fortunately, UP has an inclusivity policy in place.

The broadcaster also thanked her son’s teachers for helping him adjust to college life and his classes.

“It is true, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ Even more so, a child with special needs. Thank you teachers, David is in college because of all of you. I hope this serves as an inspiration to my co-parents out there,” she said.

Addressing her son in conclusion to her post, Davila said: “David, you continue to defy limitations & expectations. You are God’s miracle. Thank you Lord Jesus for David. Thank you for your faithfulness & love.”