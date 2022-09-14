Gary Valenciano shares how he manages diabetes

Photo from Gary Valenciano's Instagram account.

MANILA — Living with diabetes since he was 14 years old, 'Mr. Pure Energy' Gary Valenciano shared Wednesday how he has managed his health with the advances in technology.

In a press conference, Valenciano told reporters that he had experienced doing old methods like finger pricking and it was a relief to have continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) to monitor his sugar.

"Actually, I felt like a chemist because there is no such thing as finger pricking of blood. It was actually done with a test tube, a tablet, and urine. And I would have to gather a few drops into a dropper and drop it in and I would determine how high or low my sugar was, depending on how the tablet responded," Valenciano said.

"It was more or less a guessing game to see where I was at and then the years went by and then started finger pricking. And I did that for a long time. In fact, my finger skin started getting thick. The technology started advancing, which I am so thankful for. All the more, it kinda spurred me on to carry on the advocacy in helping Filipinos living with diabetes," he continued.

With the advice of Ogie Alcasid’s daughter, CGM helped Valenciano to monitor his sugar level and take action when needed.

"The biggest challenge for me when it comes to diabetes is self-monitoring… With my (continuous glucose monitoring), I can manage my condition better," Valenciano said.

"With CGM, it measures your sugar continuously and painlessly. And it can measure up to 14 days. It gives you accurate glucose measurements," added Dr. Michael Villa, immediate past president of the Philippine College of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.

With proper diabetes management and monitoring, Valenciano said that it is possible to deal with the disease.

"I do wanna inspire other Filipinos living with diabetes that it is possible to remove the mystery behind the condition. It is also possible for us to live life better through proper diabetes management powered by accurate and real-time data," the singer said.

Valenciano also noted how his faith in God grew deeper and help him live with diabetes.

"(My) diet has had to change but that’s why I’m here now. Exercises had to change that’s also why I’m here now. Faith has got to change, has got to deepen somehow, and that’s why I’m here now," he said.

"Diabetes can be deceiving of all illnesses. Sometimes, you think you’re ok, but things can be going on inside of you if you don’t take care of yourself the way you should."

"It was my faith that has kept me going up here (mind), up in here (heart). And I’ve been provided with a lot of things that have been able to make things easier. And I say easier because it is a challenge to take care of diabetes," he said.

Valenciano has been battling type 1 diabetes since he was 14 years old. His wife Angeli and kids have been witnesses to many of his attacks, and to thousands of insulin injections.

In May 2018, Valenciano underwent an emergency open heart surgery after his doctors discovered that his left anterior descending artery was blocked due to diabetes.

RELATED VIDEO: