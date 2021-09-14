LOOK: Miss Universe PH candidates wear their sash for the first time

MANILA — The top 30 candidates of the Miss Universe Philippines came together for the first time on Monday, as they entered a bubble, or quarantined lineup of events, leading up the coronation night later this month.

Their arrival also marked the first time they got to wear their official pageant sash, which bears the name of the area they represent.

On their social media pages, the aspiring queens each shared a photo of them donning their sash for the first time.

The final 30, which were trimmed down from 100 delegates through a series of virtual challenges, will compete in three more competitions before the coronation night: the preliminary Q&A on September 21, and the swimsuit and evening gown rounds on September 23.

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo will crown her successor on September 25. The winner will be the Philippines’ delegate to the international Miss Universe pageant, scheduled in December in Israel.