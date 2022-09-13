Merlee Cruz-Jayme launched her second book 'Chairmom' at Makati last September 12, 2022. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The second book of advertising veteran Merlee Cruz-Jayme "Chairmom" aims to teach mothers how to balance their lives as the head of the household while pursuing their career goals.

"I coined ‘Chairmom’ because when I was growing up in this industry. I’ve been an early mom at 26, a struggling copywriter with such a small salary. I can’t even treat myself. I was a supplementary (credit card holder) to my dad and I can’t even pay," Cruz-Jayme told reporters in a press conference Monday.

"I feel like the balancing of two lives taught me a lot that you can pursue a dream. While others think that motherhood might stop it, might put a stop to your dream to move higher, I felt that it helped me and enabled me more," she added.

Cruz-Jayme said she doesn't want to be preachy in her book; she'd rather share her experiences and how they helped her along the way along with her support system.

"As a creative today, I can say that I am more creative with four children and, of course, my husband is there. Of course, you need support. When I was growing up, I have my mom and dad to support me," the author said.

"It’s not glossing over that women have it all. It’s not about advice, who am I to give advice? It’s more on the gritty, real experiences of being a mother and trying to make it successful, to be on top, and it’s so hard but I want to give hope and inspire that you’re not alone," she added.

Asked for her advice to fellow mothers, she said: "I really want the book to push that, to never forget your ambition. Never forget that you can be successful and it’s never too late no matter what age you are, no matter what status you are in. Never lose you."

"It’s gonna be a long journey. As you move up on that journey, don’t lose yourself. Whatever talent, whatever passion you have, keep on clinging to it," she added.

"What makes you different, you look at yourself, who are you? What’s your best skill keep on holding on to that, never stop learning to do better because when you’re older you cling to that. That’s who you are."

