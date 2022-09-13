ABS-CBN bags 2 Silver Quill Awards from IABC Asia Pacific

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s “Kapamilya Himig Handog” songwriting contest and “Act As If You Have the Virus” internal communications campaign bagged top honors at the prestigious 2022 Silver Quill Awards given by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Asia Pacific.

Both “Kapamilya Himig Handog” and the “Act As If You Have the Virus” won an Award of Excellence.

With the Silver Quill Award win, “Kapamilya Himig Handog” completes a three-peat in IABC’s international, regional, and local awards programs.

Previously, it received a Gold Quill from IABC in New York and a Philippine Quill Award from IABC Philippines.

The program was cited for enabling the company to discover fresh talents among employees whose dream is to have their works produced and heard.

Meanwhile, the “Act As If You Have the Virus” internal communications campaign was commended for its creative use of arresting imagery and persuasive language to remind employees about the significance of health and safety protocols in the workplace.

The two awards won by ABS-CBN are among the seven winning entries from the Philippines in this year’s Silver Quill Awards.

The annual awards program of the IABC Asia Pacific honors the outstanding works of communication professionals across the region.

A total of 23 entries by business communication professionals in Australia, India, and the Philippines have been recognized as Award of Excellence winners for demonstrating strategic acumen, innovative thinking, and creative skills that deliver important results and strategic outcomes.

