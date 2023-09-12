Miss Earth moves 2023 coronation date

MANILA -- The coronation night of Miss Earth 2023 has been moved to a later date.

On Monday, organizers announced that they are ready to welcome this year's Miss Earth candidates in Vietnam, sharing the schedule of activities for the upcoming pageant.

These include pre-pageant events from November 28 to December 21, with the coronation night to be held on December 22 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Organizers previously said that the 23rd edition of Miss Earth will be held on December 16.

The upcoming pageant will mark the return of Miss Earth as a physical event, after two years of virtual competitions.

Yllana Marie Aduana will represent the Philippines in Miss Earth 2023, with Mina Sue Choi of Korea as the reigning titleholder.