QC eats: Garden resto Gubat reopens as private dining eatery

Gate of Gubat. Kara Santos

MANILA -- The pandemic has forced many well-loved establishments and small restaurants to permanently close their doors. Others have survived by relying on takeout and delivery service.

Gubat, a hidden garden restaurant along in Quezon City known for serving zero-waste meals, have reopened the space to those wanted to dine-in earlier this week, but this time they would be catering to private groups.

The restaurant announced on their Facebook page that they would reopen as a “private dining eatery” in the meantime to better safeguard the health and safety of all diners and their servers given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Path going to Gubat. Kara Santos

The open-air joint located next to shops selling bonsai plants and garden supplies can still be your private sanctuary for meals. Under new normal guidelines, dining-in at Gubat will be strictly by reservation, where one group (from 2 to 10 people) can enjoy the whole space all to themselves.

Those who wish to dine-in just need to fill in an online reservation form and pay a non-refundable, non-consumable reservation fee worth P500 to ensure their slot.

The reservation fee comes with 2 hours exclusive use of the space with well-stocked kitchen, guaranteed parking space for 2-3 cars, motorcycles or bikes, no minimum order and dedicated hands-on service from their staff. Because of the restaurant’s small space and popularity in the past, parking was very limited during peak dining times.

The old dining set-up at Gubat before the pandemic. Kara Santos

The new dining set-up at Gubat. Photo from Gubat's Facebook Page.

Since it first opened, Gubat has become a favorite among local residents and students from nearby universities in the Diliman and Katipunan area because of the unique ambiance and simple yet comforting meals reminiscent of dining in the province.

Bestsellers included the Baler longaniza and tapa flakes sourced from Kusina Luntian in Baler served with salted egg and pako (fiddlehead fern) salad on a banana leaf.

The quarantine menu includes other favorites like lechon kawali, fried chicken, fried fish, adobong baboy, tapa, Hungarian sausage and tuyo served with adobo rice, salted egg and pipino salad.

Meals at Gubat. Kara Santos

Gubat continues to accept orders for pick-up and delivery orders for those who just want meals-to-go. During the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period when public transportation was not allowed, the restaurant tapped income-less tricycle drivers to serve as their delivery riders for take-out meals.

Gubat, Diliman Bonsai Society, C.P. Garcia Ave, Diliman, Quezon City, 1800 Metro Manila. Open for dine-in Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by reservation only. For take-out and delivery through rider partners, contact 0966-6271522.