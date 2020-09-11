Shopping shorts: Grandparents Day initiative, VIP shopping rewards

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

JAZZYPAY HELPS MERCHANTS ADOPT CASHLESS PAYMENTS

A Philippine-based fintech firm is helping merchants adopt cashless payments within one day, without requiring a deposit.

JazzyPay said its platform allows partner merchants to accept payments from anywhere in the world via 27 methods, including credit and debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Amex), online banking, e-wallets (AliPay, CoinsPH, GCash, GrabPay, WeChat Pay), and over-the-counter deposits.

Co-founders Kathleen Acosta and Joshua Marindo said they have experienced the consequences of having limited payment methods in hospitals due to the lack of online options.

"Having witnessed first-hand how inefficient payment methods can impede critical treatment in an emergency, we want to ensure that no one else has to undergo a similar experience. This inspired us to start JazzyPay," said Acosta.

Since its launch in January 2018, JazzyPay has served hundreds of merchants including Adventist Medical Center Manila, Adventist Hospital Santiago City, Manila Adventist College, and Dr. Arturo P. Pingoy Medical Center, among others.

It is available on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

ORTIGAS MALLS LAUNCHES 'APO THAT CARES' INITIATIVE

In an effort to ensure that the elderly do not feel left out during the pandemic, Ortigas Malls in partnership with ArtistShop has launched an initiative in time for Grandparents Day on September 13.

ArtistShop is the same organization behind the famous SILYA chairs made especially for the elderly that are found around Ortigas malls, commercial centers, and public places around the country.

The new initiative, called Apo that Cares, aims to bring the mall experience to lolos and lolas through their grandchildren.

Gift bags containing liquid hand soap and soothing balm may be purchased by grandchildren at Ortigas Malls and delivered to their elders.

Malls operated by Ortigas include Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia, and Industria, with more details about the campaign on their respective Facebook pages.

ROBINSONS REWARDS BRINGS BACK VIP DAY

Robinsons Rewards is bringing back its VIP Day event this month, offering exclusive deals and discounts from different stores and brands.

This year, members have more time to shop as the VIP Day is extended to three days, from September 14 to 16.

More deals and perks are available to those who register and use the Robinsons Rewards Loyalty Program app, with the chance to earn double points when they shop at select Robinsons stores and merchant partners using the platform.

Several Robinsons Stores also offer services such as Call/Text to Shop, Own Order Form, and a Viber service to find and buy items.

Membership is free by downloading the app via Google Play Store, App Store, or Huawei App Gallery.

VIRTUAL CAMPUS FOR SMART SUBSCRIBERS

Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. has launched Smart University, a virtual campus that offers activities designed for students.

Exclusive to Smart Subscribers, Smart University features an online platform where students can learn and interact with each other, join educational talks by experts from Google and Microsoft, and take part in quiz shows for a chance to win prizes, among others.

Highlights of the program will be streamed live on the Smart University website, as well as the company's Facebook page.

These include "The Pep Rally" on September 12 which features movers in the tech industry including Microsoft modern workplace business group lead Yvette Watson and Google for Education Southeast Asia lead Victor Lam.

YouTube educreator and motivational speaker Lyqa Maravilla will join the fun with a quiz show and e-games on September 26 in an episode titled "Midterms."

The "Finals" will take place on October 10 with more quiz shows, a performance from the pop alternative band Over October, and the awarding of class topnotchers.



The virtual campus is part of Smart's efforts to champion the youth amid the "new normal" caused by the pandemic. Recently, the company introduced Giga Study, a data pack that enables subscribers to access a host of learning and productivity apps.

Smart has also partnered with Edukasyon.PH, an education technology start-up that provides a series of programs and software apps.