Greyhound Cafe at SM Aura. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- The SM Aura branch of the Bangkok favorite Greyhound Café was recognized as a Thai Select Classic restaurant by the Department of International Trade Promotion of the Royal Thai Embassy.

Thai Ambassador Tull Traisorat and members of the Royal Thai Embassy were on hand to formally give local franchise holder Viva Foods head, Vic Del Rosario Jr., the Thai Select certificate.

The Thai Select Classic recognition is awarded to restaurants and businesses that offer a truly authentic Thai culinary experience with Thai chefs to preserve the authenticity of flavor.

Thai Ambassador to the Philippines Tull Traisorat (third from left) awards the Thai Select certificate to Viva Foods head Vicente Raphael "VR" Del Rosario. Handout

As the newest restaurant on the list at barely a year old, the Greyhound Café is a restaurant to go for modern Thai Cuisine.

Greyhound is a popular lifestyle brand which started with clothing back in 1980. It expanded into the food business by opening the first Greyhound Café in 1997. Since then, it has expanded all over Asia in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam and has even opened a branch as far out as London.

The first branch at SM Aura does reflect its fashion roots with stylish dishes while still respecting its roots. Neon lights are reflective of Thailand’s nightlife with corrugated steel panels and old-style accordion doors around the space give a nod to Thailand’s street food culture.

The stylish interiors of Greyhound Cafe at SM Aura. Jeeves de Veyra

The selection is not exactly pure Thai as there are western entrees like pasta on the menu. The main draw here are the “Basics with a twist” entrees that tweak the favorites a little, but still retain the spirit and flavors of the original. Some dishes are not totally Thai, but with the use of ingredients and sauces become an adopted dish.

Take, for example, their salmon sashimi. Definitely a Japanese dish, but with the Greyhound’s spicy lime sauce, ends up with that distinctive Thai flavor combination of sour, salty, and spicy. Jeeves de Veyra omelo Salad is topped with hibe, dilis, and burnt coconut with romaine lettuce and betel leaves for that twist. Jeeves de Veyra Think of fried chicken wings marinated in patis and you get the Greyhound’s Famous Fried Chicken Wings. Jeeves de Veyra They call this dish Weeping Hunters – Greyhound Cafe’s take on the Weeping Tiger steak. This is are bite-sized seared rib eye spiced up with Thai spicy pesto and crispy basil cooled down by the slice of cucumber it’s served on. Jeeves de Veyra It takes some effort to eat the Complicated Noodles. This has to be assembled from the sheets of rice noodle, iceberg lettuce, coriander, and minced pork with a splash of their spicy lime sauce. The resulting bite is worth the work. Jeeves de Veyra The Fiery Bowl is a spicier Tom Yum with sheet rice noodles, shimeji mushrooms, and tiger prawns. Jeeves de Veyra The Greyhound Café wisely remains faithful to the classic Thai dishes like Pad Thai. Jeeves de Veyra The Massamun Beef Curry is served with roti, though this might be better with rice as this packs a flavor punch. Jeeves de Veyra The Muay Thai chicken is the Thai version of inasal served with Thai chili vinegar sauce and green papaya salad. Jeeves de Veyra The desserts are another section where the Greyhound “basics with a twist” shines. The traditional Sticky Mango Rice has been re-imagined as a parfait with the sticky rice at the bottom topped with coconut ice cream and mango bits. Many Thai restaurants have Thai milk tea on the menu, but only Greyhound, perhaps as a collaboration with Viva Foods sister restaurant Paper Moon, could have came come up with a Thai Milk Tea Crepe Cake. Jeeves de Veyra Wind down with a drink or two. Besides Thai milk tea and Thai coffee, check out the healthy cocktails from the bar made with different fruit juices. Jeeves de Veyra

Greyhound Cafe makes Thai food fashionable as they mix in modern culture and food. It seems that VivaFoods has another hit on its hands as they have recently opened another branch at Mall of Asia with others opening in Rockwell and The Podium very soon.

Related video: